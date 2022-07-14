English
    Last Updated : July 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on July 14: Bitcoin rises, Celsius files for bankruptcy, NFT buzz and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ethereum, and NFT

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market volume surges 32%; Bitcoin biggest gainer

      Market volume surges 32%; Bitcoin biggest gainer

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 14. The global crypto market-cap rose by 3.66 percent to $903.44 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 32.80 percent to $73.70 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.37 billion which is 8.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $66.22 billion, which is 89.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Telangana minister KTR seeks to take up crypto industry's cause with Centre


      Telangana's IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao seeks to lobby the Indian government on behalf of the crypto industry to address their concerns. "One of the things that I want to do, my principal secretary (Jayesh Ranjan) has been on top of this, is we want to take it up with the Government of India and understand what exactly their concerns are and we also want to play that role being a sort of advocate, partner for the industry," said Rama Rao in a podcast. Read more

    • Crypto Lender

      Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy

      Crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest victim of a dramatic plunge in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. The U.S. company said it has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process. Celsius is not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals at this time, the company said in a press release, adding that it has filed a series of customary motions with court to allow it to continue operations in the normal course. Take a look

    • Cryptoverse

      GameStop launches NFT marketplace as it hunts for growth in digital-fueled turnaround

      GameStop on Monday announced the long-awaited debut of its online marketplace for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, in a bid to reinvent its business and cash in on consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The platform, which is now open to the public for beta testing, allows users to connect their own digital asset wallets, including the recently launched GameStop Wallet, the company said in a press release. Read more here

