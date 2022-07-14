Top Cryptocurrency News on July 14: Bitcoin rises, Celsius files for bankruptcy, NFT buzz and more

Big Story

Telangana minister KTR seeks to take up crypto industry's cause with Centre



Telangana's IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao seeks to lobby the Indian government on behalf of the crypto industry to address their concerns. "One of the things that I want to do, my principal secretary (Jayesh Ranjan) has been on top of this, is we want to take it up with the Government of India and understand what exactly their concerns are and we also want to play that role being a sort of advocate, partner for the industry," said Rama Rao in a podcast.


