Last Updated : July 13, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 13: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto trading volumes

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Latest prices

    Bitcoin, Ether in red, Dogecoin plunges by 12% in last 7 days

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 3.05 percent decrease over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.75 billion, which makes an 18.86 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top News

    Cryptocurrency trading volumes slump 40% in June

    Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on July 12, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity.

  • In Focus

    How cryptocurrencies can unlock ownership economy

    Crypto has the potential to be one of the most important developments of our lifetime. In this piece, we will make a case for why you should care to take notice — if our position is correct, crypto will make us all wealthier as a society.

  • Market Buzz

    Crypto assets post outflows after two-week run of inflows

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows to start the second half of the year as cautious sentiment persisted in the midst of a summer lull, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares released on July 12. Read more here.

