Top Cryptocurrency News on July 12: Bitcoin trades lower, GameStop's NFT marketplace goes live and more

Market Buzz

The global crypto market-cap declined by 3.21 percent to $888.31 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.85 billion, a decrease of 2.54 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.73 billion, 8.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Video-game retailer GameStop's NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace is live after being in the works since last year. The platform allows "gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July.

Crypto Marketplace KuCoin denies layoff rumors, says it's hiring 300

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin pushed back against rumors of massive layoffs, saying it actually intends to hire more than 300 employees over the coming months, CEO Johnny Lyu told CoinDesk via Telegram on Monday.

"KuCoin has not reduced staff and does not plan to do so," Lyu said. "We are one of the few crypto platforms that continue to grow by relying on an effective business strategy, focusing on releasing new products and maintaining a healthy atmosphere in our team."

