Top Cryptocurrency News on July 12: Bitcoin trades lower, GameStop's NFT marketplace goes live and more

G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October



The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose "robust" global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative" sector. The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.