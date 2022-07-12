English
    Last Updated : July 12, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on July 12: Bitcoin trades lower, GameStop's NFT marketplace goes live and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Policy Central

      GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live


      Video-game retailer GameStop's NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace is live after being in the works since last year. The platform allows "gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July. Read more here.

    • Crypto Marketplace

      KuCoin denies layoff rumors, says it's hiring 300


      Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin pushed back against rumors of massive layoffs, saying it actually intends to hire more than 300 employees over the coming months, CEO Johnny Lyu told CoinDesk via Telegram on Monday.
      “KuCoin has not reduced staff and does not plan to do so,” Lyu said. “We are one of the few crypto platforms that continue to grow by relying on an effective business strategy, focusing on releasing new products and maintaining a healthy atmosphere in our team.” Read here.

    • G20 on Crypto

      G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October


      The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose ”robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the ”speculative” sector. The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk. Read more here.

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #G20 #MC essentials #NFT

