Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Major stories on Bitcoin, Square and India’s Cryptocurrency Bill

In India

In India Indian Cryptocurrency Bill to see the light of the day





Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman announced that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will be presented in parliament in the upcoming monsoon session, which is set to start on 19th July. Having called for an extremely calibrated approach on crypto and digital currency in her earlier statements, Seetharaman mentioned that considerable stakeholder input had been taken while preparing the document and the cabinet note. Per the government, the bill aims to “create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.” See full here