Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Major stories on Bitcoin, Square and India’s Cryptocurrency Bill

Meme coins are now worth $33 billion
The market capitalisation of meme crypto coins and token has reached around $33 billion on July 10, data on CoinMarketCap showed. As of 10.30 am on July 10, the market capitalisation of all meme cryptocurrencies stood at $33,238,833,302, while the trading volume was at $3,282,553,655. Among the top 10 meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin moved the most at 5.24 percent, followed by ERC at 4.56 percent. Cumrocket was the heaviest loser shedding 18 percent in a day. Dogecoin also scores big in terms of market cap – alone soldering $28 billion of the share, while closest competitors – Shiba Inu and SafeMoon have a market cap of $3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. However, according to dead-coin tracker Coinopsy, between 90-95 percent of all meme coins end up “dead”. Read full here