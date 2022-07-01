Top Cryptocurrency News on July 1: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Binance taps silent superstar Khaby Lame, and more

Bitcoin falls below $19,000
Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 2004 GMT on Thursday, putting the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency down $1,226.41 from its previous close and down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Several big players in the cryptocurrency markets have had difficulties, and further declines could force other crypto investors to sell holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses. Read full here
A beginner's guide to stablecoins
The crypto revolution has a vision of using digital assets as freely and conveniently as cash and credit cards are used. The vision that started with Bitcoin as peer-to-peer digital money has now transformed into thousands of cryptos in a market that’s worth billions. Believers anticipate the day when merchants will universally and routinely accept crypto. Read details here
TikTok's most-followed creator Khaby Lame is the new face of crypto exchange Binance
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador. Khaby Lame has been brought on board to help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- which is being touted as an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.James Rothwell, Binance's global vice president of marketing, said there was a lot of nuance to as well as misinformation about Web3. Take a look
Top NFT marketplace OpenSea admits email data breach
Leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has admitted a major email security breach, warning users that they may have been impacted. In a blog post, OpenSea said it learned that an employee of Customer.io, its email delivery vendor, misused employee access to download and share email addresses - provided by OpenSea users and subscribers to its newsletter - with an unauthorised external party. Read more here
DeFi Is the Wild West of Banking and Investing. Here’s What Crypto Investors Should Know
Lo-fi, hi-fi, DeFi? If you’ve followed the world of NFTs, blockchain, or cryptocurrency even a little bit, you’ve probably come across the term “DeFi.” It stands for “decentralized finance,” and it may just be the future of the financial system as we know it. DeFi is still in its relative infancy. Similar to how the early days of the internet had a “Wild West” feel of basic chat rooms, rudimentary websites, and early online service providers, crypto enthusiasts say a growing number of blockchain networks, decentralized exchanges, and DeFi protocols are paving the way for the future. But are they really creating the future of finance? Read more here