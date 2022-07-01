Top Cryptocurrency News on July 1: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Binance taps silent superstar Khaby Lame, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin falls below $19,000 Read full here

Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 2004 GMT on Thursday, putting the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency down $1,226.41 from its previous close and down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Several big players in the cryptocurrency markets have had difficulties, and further declines could force other crypto investors to sell holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses.

A beginner's guide to stablecoins

The crypto revolution has a vision of using digital assets as freely and conveniently as cash and credit cards are used. The vision that started with Bitcoin as peer-to-peer digital money has now transformed into thousands of cryptos in a market that’s worth billions. Believers anticipate the day when merchants will universally and routinely accept crypto.

TikTok's most-followed creator Khaby Lame is the new face of crypto exchange Binance

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador. Khaby Lame has been brought on board to help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- which is being touted as an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.James Rothwell, Binance's global vice president of marketing, said there was a lot of nuance to as well as misinformation about Web3.

Top NFT marketplace OpenSea admits email data breach

Leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has admitted a major email security breach, warning users that they may have been impacted. In a blog post, OpenSea said it learned that an employee of Customer.io, its email delivery vendor, misused employee access to download and share email addresses - provided by OpenSea users and subscribers to its newsletter - with an unauthorised external party.