you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on January 5: The biggest moves in crypto taxation, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 36 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 36 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 5. The global crypto market cap is $2.23 trillion, a 0.98 percent increase over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.68 billion, which makes a 17.29 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $31.04 billion, 29.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $69.37 billion, which is 66.91 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.98 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.34 percent, a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day. Read full here.

    Crypto exchanges need clarity on taxation: Experts


    Crypto exchanges needed clarity on whether they should pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) on earnings from the non-monetary route,   i.e., from cryptocurrencies and not only from Indian Rupees (INR) which has been cleared now, say experts, after the recent income tax raid on one of the largest Indian crypto exchanges, WazirX. Exchanges say there is also a lack of clarity on how crypto assets are categorised and how different business models should be taxed. Read details here.

    NFTs & Brands: Is it the marketer’s shiny new toy?


    NFTs or non-fungible tokens are grabbing headlines globally with digital files of art, music, memorabilia or even tweets being sold for millions of dollars on the blockchain. In India, brands are jumping on to the bandwagon too. From celebrities to startups, everybody is selling their version of ‘limited edition’ assets through NFTs. Experts suggest that the India market will grow by at least 50% in 2022 with more and more categories coming up with their NFTs. Turns out, brands are not getting into NFTs simply to be a part of the trend. Take a look.

    LTD.INC announces launch of Web3 platform and mobile app


    LTD.INC, a curated platform that partners with iconic artists, creators and brands to launch rare physical and digital NFT collections, announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 platform and mobile application. It will allow collectors to 'Invest In Culture' while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences. The app will allow collectors to scan the physical product in order to prove instant authenticity and verify their edition number, along with accessing exclusive content, product information, experiences, passes, and perks only available to the NFT owner. Read more here.

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

