Top cryptocurrency news on January 5: The biggest moves in crypto taxation, NFTs and more

Storyboard18

NFTs & Brands: Is it the marketer’s shiny new toy?



NFTs or non-fungible tokens are grabbing headlines globally with digital files of art, music, memorabilia or even tweets being sold for millions of dollars on the blockchain. In India, brands are jumping on to the bandwagon too. From celebrities to startups, everybody is selling their version of ‘limited edition’ assets through NFTs. Experts suggest that the India market will grow by at least 50% in 2022 with more and more categories coming up with their NFTs. Turns out, brands are not getting into NFTs simply to be a part of the trend. Take a look.

