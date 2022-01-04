Top cryptocurrency news on January 4: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Corporate Watch

Samsung announces that its television lineup for 2022 will have NFT marketplaces baked in



Samsung has introduced NFT marketplaces into its lineup of smart TVs for 2022 as the consumer electronics giant looks to cash in on the fast-growing popularity of the assets that use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place,” the South Korean giant said. Samsung says the new lineup, which consists of Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, will show users a preview of the NFT before they buy it, and give them details on the object's history and blockchain data. Read more here.