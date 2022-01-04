MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 04, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on January 4: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 36 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 36 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 4. The global crypto market cap is $2.21 trillion, a 1.49 percent decrease over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.49 billion, which makes a 1.41 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $21.82 billion, 24.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.83 billion, which is 72.14 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.88 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.60 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Crypto Conversations: Blockchain Outlook 2022 -- Trends to look out for (MC Pro)


    According to a research report titled "Blockchain Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Provider, Type, Organization Size, Application Area And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" the global Blockchain market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.4 percent. However, the Indian market has grown over 39 percent in the past 5 years. Crypto has been a major contributor to this growth, though the technology is still at a nascent stage. Various state governments in India are conducting trials for blockchain technology within their departments, to test its efficiency and effectiveness. Read details here.

  • Gaming

    Square Enix President says keeping a close eye on NFTs


    Japanese entertainment company Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda sees non-fungible tokens (NFTs) playing a role in the gaming industry and rationalising costs as their use grows. In an open letter to fans, Matsuda talked about some 2021 trends and laid down a roadmap of where the gaming giant wished to go in 2022. He called 2021 "Metaverse: Year One '' and "NFTs: Year One". Matsuda foresees "eventual right-sizing in digital goods deals” as they become more commonplace, with the value of NFT prices correcting to their real worth. Take a look.

  • Corporate Watch

    Samsung announces that its television lineup for 2022 will have NFT marketplaces baked in


    Samsung has introduced NFT marketplaces into its lineup of smart TVs for 2022 as the consumer electronics giant looks to cash in on the fast-growing popularity of the assets that use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place,” the South Korean giant said. Samsung says the new lineup, which consists of Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, will show users a preview of the NFT before they buy it, and give them details on the object's history and blockchain data. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

