Top cryptocurrency news on January 15: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, crypto taxes and more

Big Jump

Dogecoin value jumps after Elon Musk says it can be used to buy Tesla merchandise



A five-word tweet by billionaire Elon Musk led to a massive cryptocurrency jump in the value of meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin. Musk said on January 14 that Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the dogecoin. One unit of dogecoin was trading at $0.1981 at the time of writing this report. The value had jumped by over 26 percent. “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” the electric-car maker’s Chief Executive Officer said in a tweet. In no time, #dogecoin shot to the list of top trending hashtags on Twitter. Musk is known for influencing the value of dogecoin through his remarks on social media. Take a look.

