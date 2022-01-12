MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 12, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on January 12: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 33 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 33 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on January 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 2.39 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $87.43 billion, a drop of 15.56 percent. The total volume in DeFi is $13.74 billion, 15.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.48 billion, which is 77.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's is at Rs 33 lakh and its dominance over the crypto market over the last 24 hours is currently 40.19 percent. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Cryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022


    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds had net outflows last week, totaling a record $207 million, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on January 10, as prices continued to tumble in the first trading week of the year. The sector has experienced four consecutive weeks of outflows since mid-December, reaching a total of $465 million, or 0.8 percent of total assets under management. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, posted outflows of $107 million in the week to January 7. Ethereum-based products had outflows of $39 million last week, posting five straight weeks of outflows with a total of $200 million. CoinShares said on a proportional basis, Ethereum's outflows were 1.4 percent of total AUM, higher than that of bitcoin. Over the last four weeks, Coinshares noted there has been greater investor activity than usual.(Reuters)

  • Crypto Conversations

    Top 5 crypto investment themes to play out in 2022 (MC Pro)


    In a world where speed, transparency, and security are almost fundamental, crypto investment becomes a necessity rather than an option. At its heart, cryptocurrency is the perfect medium of exchange for this exponentially emerging hybrid world. The cryptocurrency market has experienced enormous growth over the past decade, and it is set to expand to new heights in 2022. While investing in cryptocurrency may offer growth potential, cryptocurrencies as a whole have proven to be a volatile asset class. However, institutional investors have begun participating in the crypto market—supporting trading and building financial infrastructure. These trends point to a greater mainstreaming of the asset class and its increasing appeal to a wider range of investors Hitesh Malviya. Take a look.

  • NFTs

    Virender Sehwag joins cricket NFT universe with Rario


    Former Indian opening batsman and World Cup-winning icon Virender Sehwag becomes the latest cricketing star to join the NFT bandwagon, as he signed on with leading cricket NFT platform Rario. Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform, allows fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. The partnership gives Rario the exclusive opportunity to leverage the legendary batsman's finest cricketing moments in the form of NFTs. Earlier in 2021, Rario signed up a slew of top cricketers including Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hassan and Faf du Plessis. Rario also took on exclusive NFT rights for the Caribbean Premier League, T10 and Lanka Premier League as well. (PRNewswire/PTI)

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFTs

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.