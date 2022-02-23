Last Updated : February 23, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on February 23: The biggest moves in crypto, metaverse, digital rupee and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 29.92 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early today on February 23. The global crypto market cap is $1.72 trillion, a 2.35 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.28 billion, which makes a 18.37 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.37 billion, 13.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $68.57 billion, which is 83.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 29.92 lakh with a dominance of 42.07 percent. This was a 0.06 percent increase over the day. Read full here
Big Story
Metaverse needs to be made safer for women, with an urgency
With crypto and blockchain powering the metaverse, an author writes that there is a pressing need to reconsider the design of the immersive world, and that her own experience of sexual assault in Metaverse being only a glimpse. She notes that harassment in digital spaces has been a problem since day one — rife with hate, violence, aggression, misogyny and racism. Her experience of verbal and sexual harassment in which three male avatars groped and essentially sexually assaulted her avatar in the metaverse is the tip of the iceberg in the digital space, she adds. Further, when media/news reporters highlighted the story, the harrassment escalated to death threats, abusive comments on social media and via email. Read details here
Digital Rupee
Will commercial banks still be needed for credit creation? (PRO)
The naïve articulation of commercial banks as intermediaries that lend deposits has long been dispelled with. Instead, banks must be understood as creators of credit money. A deposit (money) is created when a bank gives a loan. In other words, loans create deposits. However, a bank must have positive balances in its reserve account at the central bank for interbank settlements. Theoretically speaking, central banks will always provide commercial banks with reserves. With the digital rupee, the RBI would be able to the increase the effectiveness of monetary policy by directly changing interest rates on deposits and/or lending. Take a look
Metaverse Watch
The metaverse is evolving – thanks to NFTs and crypto (PRO)
Blockchains are the portal that connects the physical and the virtual realms. The metaverse — representing a parallel virtual world separate from our physical existence — has been around for decades. Gamers from early 2000s have lived in a metaverse building cities, fighting crime and creating new worlds. They are our earliest explorers paving the way for a future that is still undecipherable. So what has changed? Why is this narrative gaining importance of late? How do NFTs and various cryptocurrencies contribute to this growing idea? Read more here