Top cryptocurrency news on February 23: The biggest moves in crypto, metaverse, digital rupee and more

Metaverse needs to be made safer for women, with an urgency



With crypto and blockchain powering the metaverse, an author writes that there is a pressing need to reconsider the design of the immersive world, and that her own experience of sexual assault in Metaverse being only a glimpse. She notes that harassment in digital spaces has been a problem since day one — rife with hate, violence, aggression, misogyny and racism. Her experience of verbal and sexual harassment in which three male avatars groped and essentially sexually assaulted her avatar in the metaverse is the tip of the iceberg in the digital space, she adds. Further, when media/news reporters highlighted the story, the harrassment escalated to death threats, abusive comments on social media and via email. Read details here

