Top Cryptocurrency News On February 22: The biggest moves in cryptocurrencies & NFTs

NFT Book

First NFT collection series for a book launched



Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Anirudh Suri's "The Great Tech Game" has been launched as arguably the first book with limited edition NFT (non-fungible tokens) collectible cards. The innovative and exciting initiative is aimed at promoting tech inclusion with the proceeds from the NFT collection. The proceeds will go to groups that are disadvantaged in their access or use of tech, which is a key pillar and recommendation of the book. Each card in the series is unique memorabilia digitally hand-signed and numbered by Suri, the creator of the NFTs. Ten percent of profits will be donated to a range of charities promoting tech education for young girls and women, and an equal quantity will be used to donate books and other digital items to public libraries and community centres in small towns and cities in India. Recipients of the donations will be selected in collaboration with the The Great Tech Game Discord Community for tech and geopolitics enthusiasts. (PTI)