Top cryptocurrency news on December 5: Top stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

El Salvador to Buy the Dip — 150 Bitcoins Added to Treasury



As the crypto market shed billions of dollars, El Salvador bought the dip, taking advantage of the falling price of Bitcoin early on December 5 morning. With the latest buy, El Salvador has purchased a total of 1,370 bitcoins altogether. According to Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele, the coins were bought seven minutes before the price of the cryptocurrency bottomed out. Read details look.

