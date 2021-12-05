MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 05, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 5: Top stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Indian Market

    Bitcoin, Ethereum recover; LUNA up 19%

    Bitcoin, Ethereum recover; LUNA up 19%


    The global crypto market capitalisation is down 5.53 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.3 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $203.74 billion, a 48.22 percent increase. Read full here.

  • FM Says

    Govt will bring a 'well-consulted' cryptocurrency bill: Nirmala Sitharaman


    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 4 that the government would bring a well-consulted cryptocurrency Bill. Read details here.

  • Takin Advantage

    El Salvador to Buy the Dip — 150 Bitcoins Added to Treasury


    As the crypto market shed billions of dollars, El Salvador bought the dip, taking advantage of the falling price of Bitcoin early on December 5 morning. With the latest buy, El Salvador has purchased a total of 1,370 bitcoins altogether. According to Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele, the coins were bought seven minutes before the price of the cryptocurrency bottomed out. Read details look.

  • US Seizes

    US seizes bitcoins worth over $2 million


    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized bitcoins worth more than $2.2 million tied to ransomware payments. The cryptocurrency allegedly belongs to an affiliate of Gandcrab and Revil/Sodinokibi ransomware. Read more here.

