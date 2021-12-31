MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 31, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano rise


    Bitcoin rose 1.02 percent to trade at Rs 37,69,684 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,98,370. Cardano increased 2.85 percent to Rs 108 and Avalanche rose 0.67 percent to Rs 8,145.018. Polkadot rose 1.18 percent to Rs 2,154.12 and Litecoin was up 1.18 percent at Rs 11,832.25 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.27 percent to trade at Rs 80. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Hong Kong Siblings Arrested Over $50 Million Crypto Money Laundering Scheme


    A pair of siblings has been arrested by Hong Kong Customs on suspicion of laundering over HK$380 million ($50 million) through bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange. Read more here.

  • CBDC Central

    Mexico confirms plans to roll out CBDCs in 2024


    Mexico has announced that it would introduce a new national central bank digital currency in 2024, according to a tweet by an account representing the Mexican presidency. It highlighted that "new technologies and next-generation payment infrastructure" will help Mexico become more financially inclusive. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored Apes

    NFT marketplace OpenSea has frozen one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, valued at about 615 ETH ($2.28 million), after they were reportedly stolen. Read more here 

