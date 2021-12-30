Top cryptocurrency news today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Stablecoin Central

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Lays Out 2022 Plans





Developers are also working on Cardano Improvement Proposals, a set of community-governed network enhancements, that are slated to go live in 2022. Some of these include human-readable information for assets issued on Cardano and a native web wallet for interacting with DeFi protocols. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano and IOG, its development foundation, revealed some of the plans for the network’s growth in 2022.“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-to-end microfinance transaction on Cardano,” Hoskinson continued. Read more here.