Last Updated : December 30, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall


    Bitcoin tumbled 2.46 percent to trade at Rs 37,49,173 while Ethereum fell 4.48 percent at Rs 2,93,527.4. Cardano declined 7.25 percent to Rs 105.4. Avalanche fell 8.77 percent to Rs 8,048, Polkadot tumbled 7.53 percent at Rs 2,137.04 and Litecoin dipped 1.04 percent to Rs 11,725.33 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.12 percent to trade at Rs 80.18. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Number of Non-Zero Ethereum Addresses Hits Record High Above 71M: Glassnode


    The number of Ethereum addresses holding some amount of ETH has topped 71 million, 71,364,788 to be exact. This figure has steadily been increasing over the years. The explosion in the popularity of NFTs is playing a large part. Read more here.

  • Stablecoin Central

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Lays Out 2022 Plans


    Developers are also working on Cardano Improvement Proposals, a set of community-governed network enhancements, that are slated to go live in 2022. Some of these include human-readable information for assets issued on Cardano and a native web wallet for interacting with DeFi protocols. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano and IOG, its development foundation, revealed some of the plans for the network’s growth in 2022.“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-to-end microfinance transaction on Cardano,” Hoskinson continued. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Sandbox COO Views the Ethereum Metaverse Game as a ‘Digital Nation

    Sebastien Borget, cofounder of The Sandbox which is an Ethereum-based metaverse game based around virtual land and NFT collectibles, said it’s validating to see his team’s idea for a community-owned, user-customisable online world embraced by more people. And while the game isn’t fully open to the public yet, people are buying and selling land parcels in anticipation of building upon them. Read more here

