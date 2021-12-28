Top cryptocurrency news on December 28: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Binance becomes first regulator in MENA region, to provide crypto-asset services in Bahrain

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, said on December 27 that it had received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to establish itself as a crypto-asset service provider in the country. Binance had applied for a license from the CBB as part of its plans to become a fully-regulated centralised cryptocurrency exchange. Read more here.