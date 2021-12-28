MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 28, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 28: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices on December 28: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red; Litecoin up 2%


    The global crypto market capitalisation on December 28 declined to $2.34 trillion from $2.39 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume jumped to $86.55 billion from $75.03 billion on December 28. Read more here.

  • Crypto & Charity

    How To Donate Bitcoin To Charity


    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be donated to charity, just like stocks and other property. Donating cryptocurrency can, however, be a little more complicated. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Binance becomes first regulator in MENA region, to provide crypto-asset services in Bahrain

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, said on December 27 that it had received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to establish itself as a crypto-asset service provider in the country. Binance had applied for a license from the CBB as part of its plans to become a fully-regulated centralised cryptocurrency exchange. Read more here.

