you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 25, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 25: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch up in a tepid market


    Bitcoin surged marginally by 1.35 percent to trade at Rs 40,35,861, while Ethereum (Rs 3,19,632) increased 0.2 percent. Cardano (Rs 111.32) fell 0.6 percent. Avalanche (Rs 9,018.99) dipped 3.03 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,247.3) dipped 0.14 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,760.86) decreased 0.64 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 1.07 percent to trade at Rs 79.1. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Turkey President: Crypto Law Headed to Parliament


    Turkey’s draft crypto bill is ready and will soon be sent to parliament, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday during a press conference in Istanbul. Erdoğan said at the time the country would "move forward with our own currency that has its own identity.”Despite the tough words, there’s no expectation of a crypto ban. Read more here.

  • DeFi Central

    DeFi Tokens Post Double-Digit Gains Amid Crypto Market Recovery


    As markets head into the holiday weekend with Bitcoin getting back above $50,000, a number of decentralized finance (DeFi) blue-chip tokens are leading the charge, posting solid gains over the last day.SUSHI, the governance token of the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, is up 12% today, changing hands at $7.55 by press time, according to CoinGecko. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Art World Sees World First With Ballet NFTs


    Bonhams, a privately-owned international auction house, recently sold the world’s first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for ballet, which were performed by world-famous ballerina Natalia Osipova, the principal dancer at The Royal Ballet in London. Bonhams has ventured into big-name auctions for the NFT field – having sold works by creators of digital art that included a record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo NFT trading card. Read more here.

bitcoin #cryptocurrency

