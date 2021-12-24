Top cryptocurrency news on December 24: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' to roll out NFT collectibles



Makers of the cricket drama 83 have decided to jump on the NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon, which will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images. India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is set to launch his personal NFTs on FanCraze, with the collection including memorabilia from some of his personal historic cricketing moments. Read more here.