you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 24, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 24: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum keep markets in green, Avalanche falls


    Bitcoin surged marginally by 4.21 percent to trade at Rs 39,64,949 while Ethereum (Rs 3,18,710.1) increased 1.95 percent. Cardano (Rs 114.01) rose 8.41 percent. Avalanche (Rs 9,379.73) dipped 2.76 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,250) rose 3.12 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,840.66) rose 4.39 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 1.32 percent to trade at Rs 77.86. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis to Propose New Crypto Regulator


    Senator Cynthia Lummis, a member of the Senate Banking Committee and one of only two sitting senators to hold Bitcoin in her portfolio, plans to introduce a bill that would drastically alter the legislative and regulatory landscape for crypto, according to a report from Bloomberg. Read more here.

  • Whos Who?

    Bakkt President Adam White Announces He Is Leaving


    Adam White, a founder and President of the digital assets and rewards platform Bakkt, took to Twitter on Thursday to say he is moving on from the company. His departure comes at a time of uncertainty for Bakkt, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a financial giant that owns the New York Stock Exchange. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' to roll out NFT collectibles


    Makers of the cricket drama 83 have decided to jump on the NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon, which will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images. India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is set to launch his personal NFTs on FanCraze, with the collection including memorabilia from some of his personal historic cricketing moments. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

