Last Updated : December 23, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 24: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on December 23 : Bitcoin falls, Solana and Dogecoin rise


    Bitcoin dipped marginally by 0.28% to trade at Rs 38,33,811 while Ethereum (Rs 3,15,113) decreased 0.9%. Cardano (Rs 105.47) rose 3.98%. Avalanche (Rs 9,661.12) fell 2.4%, Polkadot (Rs 2,240.48) rose 12.87%, and Litecoin (Rs 12,387.01) rose 1.79% over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.64% to trade at Rs 79.01.Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    SEC Rejects Kryptoin Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal


    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected investment firm Kryptoin’s proposal for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a letter on Wednesday. The decision comes roughly five weeks after the agency had rejected VanEck’s application for a spot bitcoin ETF. However, it was also not unexpected, as SEC Chair Gary Gensler has indicated his preference for a bitcoin futures ETF over an ETF that holds bitcoin itself. Read more here.

  • Fraud-verse

    Criminal Gang Member Jailed After Laundering $2.6 Million For Bitcoin ATM Fraudsters.


    Bazyli Rymarz (22), who laundered £2 million ($2.6 million) for a group that defrauded victims using cryptocurrency ATMs has been jailed for 5 years. He was convicted of money laundering. On a similar note, convicted terrorist Khuram Iqbal, a 29-year-old British national, has been jailed for 16 months after trading cryptocurrencies on the dark web, per the BBC. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    China’s State-Run Xinhua Media Agency To Issue NFTs


    China’s official state-run press agency Xinhua announced its plans to issue a series of NFTs for free on Christmas Eve, in a surprising u-turn from its anti-cryptocurrency stance. Xinhua’s NFT drop will comprise 11 different collections of photojournalism, numbered to 10,000 copies each, and one “special edition” collection, each recording “many precious historical moments of 2021.” Xinhua has tapped the country’s government-authorized Zxchain—the blockchain of domestic social media giant Tencent—to mint these collectibles. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

