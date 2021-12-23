Top cryptocurrency news on December 24: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

SEC Rejects Kryptoin Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal





The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected investment firm Kryptoin's proposal for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a letter on Wednesday. The decision comes roughly five weeks after the agency had rejected VanEck's application for a spot bitcoin ETF. However, it was also not unexpected, as SEC Chair Gary Gensler has indicated his preference for a bitcoin futures ETF over an ETF that holds bitcoin itself.