Top cryptocurrency news on December 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, investments and Elon Musk

Analysis

Crypto Conversations: Things to keep in mind when investing in cryptocurrency (MC Pro)



A crypto asset is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. The word “crypto-asset” is derived from the encryption techniques which are used to secure the network. Crypto assets generally face criticism for several reasons, including their use for illegal activities, exchange rate volatility, and vulnerabilities of the infrastructure underlying them. However, they also have been praised for their portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency. The most prominent hazards encountered by crypto investors include volatility, questions about safety and security, adverse investor perception, scams and fake crypto exchanges. Read more here.