Last Updated : December 22, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, investments and Elon Musk

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 38 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 38 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 22. The global crypto market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 2.41 percent increase over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.54 billion, which makes a 13.34 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is over Rs 38 lakh at around 09.35 am, according to WazirX. The top crypto's dominance is currently 40.69 percent, an increase of 0.04 percent over the day, as per CoinMarketCap. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    UST by Terra overtakes DAI, becomes the fourth largest stablecoin by market capitalisation


    Terra's US dollar-pegged stablecoin UST has surpassed DAI, its stablecoin equivalent created by MakerDao, the oldest-operating decentralised stablecoin in the market, surging to number four in terms of market capitalisation. While UST currently has a market capitalisation of about $9 billion ($9,216,965,278), its counterpart DAI has a market cap of about $8.9 billion ($8,969,084,150), per data from CoinGecko. UST and DAI are decentralised stablecoins, backed by other cryptocurrencies. Since the highly volatile cryptos form the basal asset, it is hard to keep these stablecoins pegged stably to the dollar. Read details here.

  • In the News

    Elon Musk takes a dig at Web3. Jack Dorsey joins him


    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey joined Elon Musk in taking a dig at “Web3”, the name adopted for a decentralised internet run on crypto tokens. The Tesla CEO, who on Monday had dismissed Web3 as more of a “marketing buzzword”, tweeted on Tuesday, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.” Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of Twitter last month, chimed in, “It’s somewhere between a and z.” To this, Musk said, “m something something”. In June this year, a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey was viral, wherein both hinted that they may have an on-stage conversation at an upcoming event on Bitcoin. Take a look.

  • Analysis

    Crypto Conversations: Things to keep in mind when investing in cryptocurrency (MC Pro)


    A crypto asset is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. The word “crypto-asset” is derived from the encryption techniques which are used to secure the network. Crypto assets generally face criticism for several reasons, including their use for illegal activities, exchange rate volatility, and vulnerabilities of the infrastructure underlying them. However, they also have been praised for their portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency. The most prominent hazards encountered by crypto investors include volatility, questions about safety and security, adverse investor perception, scams and fake crypto exchanges. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

