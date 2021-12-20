Top cryptocurrency news on December 20: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Financial stability group warns of stablecoin, DeFi risks





The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC)is still waiting for the US Congress to take action on cryptocurrencies, in particular stablecoins, before deciding if it needs to take action. However, their annual report published last week highlights various concerns regulators have involving stablecoins and the broader cryptocurrency market. The possibility that some stablecoins might not be fully backed, or are unable to maintain a peg to the dollar or other currency, were two key issues mentioned in the report. Read more here.