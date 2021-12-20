MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 20, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 20: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rise as Cardano falls


    Bitcoin surged marginally by 0.18 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,081 while Ethereum (Rs 3,14,199) also increased by 0.38 percent. Cardano (Rs 99.05) fell by 1.44 percent. Avalanche (Rs 8,601.80) tumbled by 5.92 percent, Polkadot (Rs 1,997.96) fell by 1.04 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,332.59) also increased by 4.12  percent over the last 24-hours. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Financial stability group warns of stablecoin, DeFi risks


    The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC)is still waiting for the US Congress to take action on cryptocurrencies, in particular stablecoins, before deciding if it needs to take action. However, their annual report published last week highlights various concerns regulators have involving stablecoins and the broader cryptocurrency market. The possibility that some stablecoins might not be fully backed, or are unable to maintain a peg to the dollar or other currency, were two key issues mentioned in the report. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    In favour of complete ban on cryptos: RBI to Central Board


    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conveyed to its central board that it favours a complete ban on cryptocurrencies. A detailed presentation made to the board highlighted "serious concerns" relating to macroeconomic and financial stability as well as exchange management. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Adidas's first Ethereum NFT drop nets $23 million and shoots to top of charts


    Sportswear giant Adidas made $23.4 million in a single afternoon from its debut “Into the Metaverse” NFT drop on December 19. The drop was a collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club. There were a total of 30,000 Adidas Originals NFTs up for grabs, minted on the Ethereum blockchain Read more here.

