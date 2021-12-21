Top cryptocurrency news on December 21: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Whats happening in the Metaverse?

Chinese Investment Is Pouring Into the Metaverse





According to business data site Tianyancha, China has registered more than 7,000 trademarks related to the metaverse. Per the list of top 10 internet buzzwords of the year compiled by Beijing Language and Culture University and the website Yaowen Jiaozi (Buzzword/Chewingwords), Metaverse was the only non-Chinese word common to both the lists. Read more here.