you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 21, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 21: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on December 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise; Tether falls


    Bitcoin rose marginally by 0.06% to trade at Rs 37,33,000 while Ethereum (Rs 3,12,527) increased 0.48%. Cardano (Rs 98.37) fell 0.63%. Avalanche (Rs 8,949.41) rose 4.04%, Polkadot (Rs 1,900.13) fell 4.47%, and Litecoin (Rs 12,093.81.59) declined 1.94% over the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.64%. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Despite Rising Adoption, 27% of Bitcoin Supply Is Held in 10,000 Whale Wallets


    The top 1,000 investors control about 3 million, or 16%, of all circulating Bitcoin, and the top 10,000 investors own around 5 million, or 27%, of Bitcoin, according to authors Igor Makarov of the London School of Economics and Antoinette Schoar of MIT’s Sloan School of Management Read more here.

  • Whats happening in the Metaverse?

    Chinese Investment Is Pouring Into the Metaverse


    According to business data site Tianyancha, China has registered more than 7,000 trademarks related to the metaverse. Per the list of top 10 internet buzzwords of the year compiled by Beijing Language and Culture University and the website Yaowen Jiaozi (Buzzword/Chewingwords), Metaverse was the only non-Chinese word common to both the lists. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    The Weeknd Releases Ethereum NFTs via Tom Brady's Autograph Platform


    The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) recently celebrated a major milestone when his hit single “Blinding Lights” marked 90 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart—an all-time record. Now he’s celebrating the record with a series of limited-edition (7)NFT collectibles released through Tom Brady’s Autograph platform and the OpenSea marketplace. Read more here.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency

