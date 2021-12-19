MARKET NEWS

English
December 19, 2021

Last Updated : December 19, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 19: Major stories on NFTs, crypto prices and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 19: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally

    Global crypto market capitalisation rose to $2.19 trillion from $2.14 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume dropped to $78.4 billion from $105.39 billion on December 19. Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin advanced over 1 percent to Rs 37,27,275, while Ethereum added over 2.5 percent to 3,13,539. Avalanche jumped over 6 percent to Rs 9,150. Read more here.

  • NFT Venture

    Melania Trump announces NFT venture

    In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor painting of Melania's Trump's eyes. The former first lady launched a venture this week selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for a Solan token, currently valued around $180 each. Melania Trump will release NFTs in regular intervals on her website, according to a news release, with a portion of the proceeds going to foster children. Read more here.

  • Crypto Scams

    17 duped of Rs 38 lakh in ponzi cryptocurrency scheme

    In Gujarat, Rajkot crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons from Surat for allegedly cheating 17 people of Rs 38 lakh by floating a ponzi scheme involving cryptocurrency, Times of India Reported. As per the police, the mastermind of the ponzi scheme were based in Dubai. Read more here.

  • Bitcoin payments

    Mexican retailer Grupo Elektra embraces bitcoin for payments

    Mexico's Grupo Elektra will accept bitcoin as payment for purchases, the latest retailer in Latin America to embrace the cryptocurrency as it grows in popularity. Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain that belongs to conglomerate Grupo Salinas, is offering a 20% discount on purchases with bitcoin, according to an online ad shared on Twitter by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

