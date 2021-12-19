Top cryptocurrency news on December 19: Major stories on NFTs, crypto prices and more

NFT Venture

Melania Trump announces NFT venture

In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor painting of Melania's Trump's eyes. The former first lady launched a venture this week selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for a Solan token, currently valued around $180 each. Melania Trump will release NFTs in regular intervals on her website, according to a news release, with a portion of the proceeds going to foster children. Read more here.