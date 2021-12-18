Top cryptocurrency news on December 18: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Portfolio Diversification

Ray Dalio roots for cryptocurrency to diversify investment portfolio



Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio opines that cryptocurrency can be a part of investment portfolios in an environment where the value of the dollar is depreciating in real terms.



According to a Blockworks report, Dalio said during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he owns bitcoin and ethereum. He did not specify the how much worth of crypto he owns. Read more here.