Last Updated : December 18, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 18: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%


    Global crypto market capitalisation dropped to $2.14 trillion from $2.21 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the volume rose to $105.96 billion from $89.49 billion on Friday, December 18.
    Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin dropped 3.6% to Rs 36,79,813, while Ethereum declined 3.8% to RS 3,05,454.0. On the other hand, Avalanche advanced over 4% to Rs 8,556.00. Read more here.

  • Portfolio Diversification

    Ray Dalio roots for cryptocurrency to diversify investment portfolio


    Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio opines that cryptocurrency can be a part of investment portfolios in an environment where the value of the dollar is depreciating in real terms.

    According to a Blockworks report, Dalio said during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he owns bitcoin and ethereum. He did not specify the how much worth of crypto he owns. Read more here.

  • Crypto Scams

    Revenue from crypto scams surges 81 percent in 2021, "rug pulls" make for most of it


    The money garnered from cryptocurrency-related scams and crimes worldwide touched almost $7.7 billion, reaching an all-time high in 2021, surging almost 81 percent over the last year, per the Chainalysis' 2022 Crypto Crime Report. However, the lion's share of this $7.7 billion, almost 37 percent to stand at $2.8 billion belonged to "rug pulls" scams taking place in the Defi ecosystem. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    RBI board discusses CBDC, private cryptocurrencies


    The central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 17 discussed issues related to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies, the RBI said in a press release.
    This development assumes significance as the central government is currently in the process of finalising a national law to regulate cryptocurrencies. Read more here.

