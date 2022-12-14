Top cryptocurrency news on December 14: Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud, FTX liquidators want to keep properties worth $200 million, Canada increases crypto restrictions, and more.

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ether surge to 4-week high as Inflation cools

Following lower-than-expected inflation numbers for November in the United States, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. Cryptocurrency stocks jumped in sync with US stock futures.

Immediately after yesterday’s announcement of the CPI figures, Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market capitalisation, broke the $18,000 psychological barrier, and saw a nearly $700 price increase. Following the news, the price of Ether increased by 6 percent to roughly $1,327. There was little change in Binance's BNB cryptocurrency, which temporarily paused USDC withdrawals. Ripple's XRP and Dogecoin's Doge both increased by nearly 4 percent, while Cardano's ADA added 1.7 percent.

The top three performers of the day were layer 1 blockchain Avalanche, layer 2 rollup Optimism, and liquid staking giant Lido, each of which is up around 10 percent. Gains Network (GNS) and GMX, two decentralised derivatives protocols, have seen increases of 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively, during the past 30 days. For the first time, the total value locked (TVL) on GMX has surpassed $900M.

The collapse of FTX and the general disapproval of centralised exchanges may be motivating traders to look at other platforms. Read full here

Following lower-than-expected inflation numbers for November in the United States, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. Cryptocurrency stocks jumped in sync with US stock futures.Immediately after yesterday’s announcement of the CPI figures, Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market capitalisation, broke the $18,000 psychological barrier, and saw a nearly $700 price increase. Following the news, the price of Ether increased by 6 percent to roughly $1,327. There was little change in Binance's BNB cryptocurrency, which temporarily paused USDC withdrawals. Ripple's XRP and Dogecoin's Doge both increased by nearly 4 percent, while Cardano's ADA added 1.7 percent.The top three performers of the day were layer 1 blockchain Avalanche, layer 2 rollup Optimism, and liquid staking giant Lido, each of which is up around 10 percent. Gains Network (GNS) and GMX, two decentralised derivatives protocols, have seen increases of 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively, during the past 30 days. For the first time, the total value locked (TVL) on GMX has surpassed $900M.The collapse of FTX and the general disapproval of centralised exchanges may be motivating traders to look at other platforms.

Big Story FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged by SEC for defrauding investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Sam Bankman-Fried of “fraud” following the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

The ex-CEO was accused of "orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX Trading," according to an SEC statement. It stated that inquiries are still ongoing into additional infractions of securities laws and other people.

A day before Bankman-Fried was supposed to virtually testify before the US House Financial Services Committee for its initial hearing on the collapse of the corporation, he was detained in the Bahamas. Read details here

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Sam Bankman-Fried of “fraud” following the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.The ex-CEO was accused of "orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX Trading," according to an SEC statement. It stated that inquiries are still ongoing into additional infractions of securities laws and other people.A day before Bankman-Fried was supposed to virtually testify before the US House Financial Services Committee for its initial hearing on the collapse of the corporation, he was detained in the Bahamas.

Money Matters FTX's Bahamas liquidators seeking to keep luxury properties worth over $200 million out of liquidation

Even as the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX attempts to wind up and pay creditors in the US, the Bahamas liquidators are attempting to exclude more than $200 million in luxury properties from the estate of the country, according to court records filed on December 12.

Lawyers for John Ray, the new CEO of FTX, are attempting to thwart what they claim are "reckless" attempts by Bahamas-based administrators to gain access to the IT systems of the now-defunct exchange in legal proceedings that are quickly becoming as disorganised as the crypto exchange's own governance. Take a look

Even as the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX attempts to wind up and pay creditors in the US, the Bahamas liquidators are attempting to exclude more than $200 million in luxury properties from the estate of the country, according to court records filed on December 12.Lawyers for John Ray, the new CEO of FTX, are attempting to thwart what they claim are "reckless" attempts by Bahamas-based administrators to gain access to the IT systems of the now-defunct exchange in legal proceedings that are quickly becoming as disorganised as the crypto exchange's own governance.

Policy Watch Canadian regulator increases restrictions on crypto trading platforms following FTX collapse

Following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX exchange last month, Canada's financial authority is strengthening the requirements that crypto trading platforms must adhere to. Additionally, there will be stricter enforcement of licensing, including for companies that are accessible to Americans but are located abroad.

In a statement released on December 12, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) outlined stricter guidelines for crypto companies. Measures include keeping client assets separate from proprietary business assets, making sure client assets are handled with an "appropriate custodian," and not allowing Canadian users to employ margin or leverage. Read more here

Following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX exchange last month, Canada's financial authority is strengthening the requirements that crypto trading platforms must adhere to. Additionally, there will be stricter enforcement of licensing, including for companies that are accessible to Americans but are located abroad.In a statement released on December 12, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) outlined stricter guidelines for crypto companies. Measures include keeping client assets separate from proprietary business assets, making sure client assets are handled with an "appropriate custodian," and not allowing Canadian users to employ margin or leverage.

Analysis JP Morgan says crypto market exhibiting ‘herd-like’ behaviour after investors bought the top

The US crypto market displays signs of "herd-like behaviour" because many investors bought digital currencies at their peak, according to recent research from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The report, titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of US Household Crypto-Asset Use," reveals that significant price increases were largely taken into account when timing crypto transfers. It states: "A wide range of US households transferred money into crypto accounts when those assets were trading near their highest levels." According to cryptocurrency pricing in late 2022, "the majority of US households were likely facing significant losses in percentage terms.”

The US crypto market displays signs of "herd-like behaviour" because many investors bought digital currencies at their peak, according to recent research from JPMorgan Chase & Co.The report, titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of US Household Crypto-Asset Use," reveals that significant price increases were largely taken into account when timing crypto transfers. It states: "A wide range of US households transferred money into crypto accounts when those assets were trading near their highest levels." According to cryptocurrency pricing in late 2022, "the majority of US households were likely facing significant losses in percentage terms.” Read more here

Domino Effect Binance temporarily stops USDC withdrawals as investor concerns mount after FTX collapse

Crypto exchange Binance on December 13 announced that it is temporarily halting withdrawals of the stablecoin USDC while it conducts a "token swap." The decision was made as investors worry about Binance's stability in the wake of the collapse of competitor exchange FTX and news of a probable criminal probe by the US authorities.

Withdrawals of USDC have been "temporarily paused," according to Binance, while it conducts a "token swap." This entails exchanging cryptos for another without using fiat money. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on December 12 that withdrawals of stablecoin USDC are increasing on the exchange.

Crypto exchange Binance on December 13 announced that it is temporarily halting withdrawals of the stablecoin USDC while it conducts a "token swap." The decision was made as investors worry about Binance's stability in the wake of the collapse of competitor exchange FTX and news of a probable criminal probe by the US authorities.Withdrawals of USDC have been "temporarily paused," according to Binance, while it conducts a "token swap." This entails exchanging cryptos for another without using fiat money. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on December 12 that withdrawals of stablecoin USDC are increasing on the exchange. Read more here