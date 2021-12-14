Top cryptocurrency news on December 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Tether and more

Bitcoin Buzz

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market





Per Blockchain.com data, 90% of bitcoins have now been mined and are in the open market. But due to halving schedules, the final 10% won't fully reach the market until February 2140. Meanwhile, some 3.7 million bitcoins out of the total 21 million are still estimated to be "lost."Read more here.