Last Updated : December 14, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Tether and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top cryptocurrency news on December 14: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall


    The global crypto market capitalisation fell marginally by 5.24 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.13 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $46,879.64 saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.48 percent over the last day to stand at  41.60 percent. Bitcoin declined marginally by 3.49 percent to trade at Rs 37,88,240 while Ethereum (Rs 3,03,724) fell by 5.69 percent. Cardano (Rs 98.79) fell by 6.18 percent. Avalanche (Rs 6,350) tumbled by 10.09 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,115.88) declined by 8.75 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,712) also tumbled by 5.76 percent over the last 24-hours.Read more here

  • Bitcoin Buzz

    90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market


    Per Blockchain.com data, 90% of bitcoins have now been mined and are in the open market. But due to halving schedules, the final 10% won't fully reach the market until February 2140. Meanwhile, some 3.7 million bitcoins out of the total 21 million are still estimated to be "lost."Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    German Savings Banks Weigh Vote to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Services: Report


    As many as 50 million customers of German savings banks could be reportedly offered cryptocurrency trading services next year. German savings banks, called Sparkassen in German, are working on a “secret” project that will enable them to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Read more here.

  • Stablecoin Update

    Myanmar's NUG announces adoption of USDT as official currency


    Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG), in an unprecedented economic move, announced the recognition of stablecoin Tether (USDT) as its official currency.NUG’s Finance Minister Tin Tun Naing declared the acceptance of tether, also known as dollar proxy, for domestic purposes and ease and speed of trade, services and payments. Read here.

  • NFT Mania

    Hacker Steals $140 Million From Polygon Gaming Platform, NFT Marketplace Vulcan Forged


    A hacker exploited the Polygon-based platform to get hold of the private keys to 96 crypto wallets and grab roughly 4.5 million of Vulcan Forged native PYR tokens in the process—9% of the 50 million supply. All told, customers found themselves about $140 million poorer.  Read more here.

