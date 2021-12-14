MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency news on December 14: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall

Bitcoin declined marginally by 3.49 percent to trade at Rs 37,88,240 while Ethereum (Rs 3,03,724) fell by 5.69 percent. Cardano (Rs 98.79) fell by 6.18 percent. Avalanche (Rs 6,350) tumbled by 10.09 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,115.88) declined by 8.75 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,712) also tumbled by 5.76 percent over the last 24-hours.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell marginally by 5.24 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.13 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $46,879.64 saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.48 percent over the last day to stand at  41.60 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $96.48 billion, surging substantially by 39.30 percent. While DeFi ($12.43 billion) accounted for 12.88 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($78.22 billion) made for 81.08 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

Bitcoin declined marginally by 3.49 percent to trade at Rs 37,88,240 while Ethereum (Rs 3,03,724) fell by 5.69 percent. Cardano (Rs 98.79) fell by 6.18 percent. Avalanche (Rs 6,350) tumbled by 10.09 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,115.88) declined by 8.75 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,712) also tumbled by 5.76 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also declined by around 6.17 percent while DOGE (Rs 12.74) shrank by 4.74 percent.

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG), in an unprecedented economic move, announced the recognition of stablecoin Tether (USDT) as its official currency. NUG’s Finance Minister Tin Tun Naing declared the acceptance of tether, also known as dollar proxy, for domestic purposes and ease and speed of trade, services and payments.

Close

90 percent of all bitcoins have been mined as of 13th December 2021, almost 12 years after the genesis block, which consisted of 50 bitcoins was first mined on 9th January 2009. With a total and maximum supply of 21 million BTC, 18.89 million have already been mined and are circulating in the market.

And while it may seem that the most popular cryptocurrency is nearing its exhaustion, network activity estimates and BTC's halving schedules predict that the remaining 10 percent supply is set to sustain and remain unmined till February 2140.

In another incident of a major cryptocurrency scam, a hacker exploited a Polygon-based platform Vulcan Forged to get hold of the private keys to 96 crypto wallets and grab roughly 4.5 million of its native PYR tokens in the process, which accounts for around 9% of the 50 million supply, depriving the investors of around $140 million.

As of 8:15 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin37,88,240-3.49
Ethereum3,03,724-5.69
Cardano98.79-6.18
Tether80.78+0.27
Solana12,590-7.26
Avalanche6,350-10.09
Litecoin11,712-5.76
XRP63.29-4.61
Axie7,543.52-7.59

Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 14, 2021 08:42 am

