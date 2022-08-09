Top Cryptocurrency News On August 9: Truth in Advertising demands Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, other celebs disclose NFT connections

Market Buzz Bitcoin up marginally, Ethereum gains 3% Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.80 percent to $1.12 trillion from the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 71.78 percent to $70.81 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.58 billion, 13.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.29 billion, which is 95.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.39 lakh, with a dominance of 40.74 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said he has all the legal documents to prove that Binance controls all crypto-to-crypto trading and crypto deposits and withdrawals on the platform. Read more here.

Big Story New guilty plea in BitMEX crypto exchange laundering case

The first employee of BitMEX pleaded guilty on Monday to violating U.S. bank secrecy laws by failing to establish an anti-money laundering program, following guilty pleas to the same charge by the cryptocurrency exchange's three co-founders. Gregory Dwyer, 39, of Australia and Bermuda, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan. He also agreed to pay a $150,000 fine. (Reuters)



NFTs Consumer Watchdog Group Demands Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Other Celebs Disclose NFT Connections

The consumer watchdog group Truth in Advertising (TINA) said it put seventeen high-profile celebrities on notice on Monday for promoting NFTs without appropriate disclosures. TINA says it sent letters to prominent figures who have promoted NFTs on social media, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Floyd Mayweather, Tom Brady, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, and Paris Hilton. Targeted NFT collections include the Bored Ape Yacht Club, World of Women, and Autograph collections. Other celebrities the group sent letters to include Jimmy Fallon, Eminem, Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and Gwyneth Paltrow, as reported by

