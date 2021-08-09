Top cryptocurrency news on August 9: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency & Google ads

Now This

Chinese Cryptocurrency Addresses Sent $2.2 Billion to Scams, Darknet in 2019-2021



Chinese cryptocurrency addresses sent more than $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,300 crores) worth of digital tokens to addresses tied to illegal activity such as scams and darknet operations between April 2019 and June 2021, according to a report from blockchain data platform Chainalysis. These addresses received $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,820 crores) in cryptocurrency from illicit sources as well, making China a large player in digital-currency related crime, it added. The report analyses China's cryptocurrency activity amid government crackdowns. However, China's transaction volume with illicit addresses has fallen drastically over the two-year period in terms of absolute value and relative to other countries, Chainalysis said. The big reason is the absence of large-scale Ponzi schemes such as the 2019 scam involving crypto wallet and exchange PlusToken that originated in China, it noted. Users and customers lost an estimated $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,230 crores) to $4 billion (roughly Rs. 29,650 crores) from the PlusToken scam. The vast majority of China's illegal fund movements in crypto has been related to scams, although that has declined as well, the Chainalysis report said. (Reuters)