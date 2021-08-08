MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 08, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 8: Major stories on Bitcoin price surge, Coffee Coin and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%

    Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.42 billion, which makes a 23.04 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    $30 million in Ethereum burned two days after new Ethereum update

    Ethereum’s new transaction fee-burning mechanism EIP-1559 has removed $30 million in ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect two days ago, Decrypt reported.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Crypto gaming companies raised $476 million in first half of 2021

    Twenty-four blockchain gaming companies raised $476 million in the first half of 2021, according to a gaming industry report published by gaming venture capital data aggregator InvestGame on July 30, Decrypt reported.

  • Explainer

    A coffee-backed cryptocurrency

    A new cryptocurrency is making waves in the commodities and financial markets. It is the Coffee Coin that has made a promising beginning since it was launched in early July. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.