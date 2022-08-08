Top Cryptocurrency News on August 8: Bitcoin at Rs 18.25 lakh, WazirX users in limbo, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.25 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 8. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, up 1.41 per cent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $41.20 billion, a decrease of 8.43 per cent. The total volume in Defi is $4.82 billion, 11.70 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.90 billion, which is 89.55 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is around Rs 18.25 lakh, with a dominance of 40.37 per cent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

Big Story WazirX users left in the lurch as Binance unplugs off-chain transfers to the crypto exchange

After a war of words on Twitter about the ownership of WazirX, Binance has removed off-chain crypto transfers to WazirX, a popular feature among users. Responding on Twitter, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ) said that he is not sure who started the feature but added, "I think it came at a time when ETH gas fees were $10 per transfer." Read details here.

Latest in WazirX Controversy Legal documentation in place to prove WazirX owned by Binance: Nischal Shetty

WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said he has all the legal documents to prove that Binance controls all crypto-to-crypto trading and crypto deposits and withdrawals on the platform. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Shetty said Zanmai Labs, an Indian entity that operates WazirX, is owned by him and other co-founders and has a licence from Binance for processing rupee transactions. WazirX as a product and a brand is owned by Binance, which acquired it in 2019. Read more here.

Global Crypto Buzz Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it’s betting on crypto to get it there

Dubai's handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they're paying off in the form of new tech investment. "Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai," said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform. In 2020, $654 million of investment poured into start-ups in the Middle East and North Africa, according to research from Wamda, an investment and venture capital firm that operates in the region. That amount quadrupled to nearly $2.9 billion the following year, with roughly half that flowing into the UAE. (CNBC

Dubai’s handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they’re paying off in the form of new tech investment. “Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai,” said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform. In 2020, $654 million of investment poured into start-ups in the Middle East and North Africa, according to research from Wamda, an investment and venture capital firm that operates in the region. That amount quadrupled to nearly $2.9 billion the following year, with roughly half that flowing into the UAE. ( CNBC

Crypto Regulation Renowned Investor Jim Rogers Warns Governments Want to Control Crypto — 'They Want to Regulate Everything'

Famed investor Jim Rogers shared his view about cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg, published last week. Rogers is George Soros' former business partner who co-founded the Quantum Fund and Soros Fund Management. "A lot of people I know are investing in crypto and having fun and making money. Many have already disappeared and have gone to zero," he said. Pointing to his phone as an example of electronic money, the veteran investor opined: "When the U.S. government says, 'okay, this is money now,' and every government is working on crypto money, they're not going to say: 'This is money, but if you want to use that [other] money, you can use that money.'" (Bitcoin.com

Famed investor Jim Rogers shared his view about cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg, published last week. Rogers is George Soros’ former business partner who co-founded the Quantum Fund and Soros Fund Management. “A lot of people I know are investing in crypto and having fun and making money. Many have already disappeared and have gone to zero,” he said. Pointing to his phone as an example of electronic money, the veteran investor opined: “When the U.S. government says, ‘okay, this is money now,’ and every government is working on crypto money, they’re not going to say: ‘This is money, but if you want to use that [other] money, you can use that money.'” ( Bitcoin.com