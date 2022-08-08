Top Cryptocurrency News on August 8: Bitcoin at Rs 18.25 lakh, WazirX users in limbo, and more

Global Crypto Buzz

Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it’s betting on crypto to get it there



Dubai’s handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they’re paying off in the form of new tech investment. “Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai,” said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform. In 2020, $654 million of investment poured into start-ups in the Middle East and North Africa, according to research from Wamda, an investment and venture capital firm that operates in the region. That amount quadrupled to nearly $2.9 billion the following year, with roughly half that flowing into the UAE. (CNBC)

