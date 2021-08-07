MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 07, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 7: US market regulator sues first De-fi company, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Polkadot up 9%

    Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Polkadot up 9%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 7. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.75 trillion, a 4.94 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.78 billion, which makes a 0.12 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top News

    Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job

    Brian Brooks, the chief executive of the US arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said on August 6 that he had resigned just three months after taking up the role. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Christie's to hold first-ever sale of Meebits and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

    International art auction house Christie’s is set to hold its first auction of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Meebits non-fungible tokens (NFTs), The Block reported citing a release.

  • Now This

    U.S. securities regulator sues DeFi company, founders

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on August 6, charged two Florida men and their firm for failing to register sales of more than $30 million of securities and for misleading investors in the regulator's first-ever case involving decentralized finance securities, Reuters reported.

