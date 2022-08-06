Top cryptocurrency news on August 6: Bitcoin trades lower, Binance reveals it never owned WazirX, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.56 lakh

The global crypto market-cap is $1.10 trillion, a 1.78 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes an 11.22 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.54 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.07 billion, which is 90.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 18.56 lakh, with a dominance of 40.36 percent. This was a 0.35 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story After ED probe, Binance reveals it never owned WazirX

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of US-based crypto exchange Binance, said on August 5 that the company does not own Indian crypto exchange WazirX, a deal that was understood to be completed back in 2019. Zhao tweeted, “Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders.”. Read details here

