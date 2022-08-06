Top cryptocurrency news on August 6: Bitcoin trades lower, Binance reveals it never owned WazirX, and more

The global crypto market-cap is $1.10 trillion, a 1.78 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes an 11.22 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.54 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.07 billion, which is 90.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 18.56 lakh, with a dominance of 40.36 percent. This was a 0.35 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
The global crypto market-cap is $1.10 trillion, a 1.78 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes an 11.22 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.54 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.07 billion, which is 90.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 18.56 lakh, with a dominance of 40.36 percent. This was a 0.35 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of US-based crypto exchange Binance, said on August 5 that the company does not own Indian crypto exchange WazirX, a deal that was understood to be completed back in 2019. Zhao tweeted, “Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders.”. Read details here
The origins of cryptocurrency lie in a 14-year-old document written by a person whose identity has not been established. A white paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” describes how an alternative electronic cash system can allow payments to be sent directly from one party to another, without involving trusted parties like a financial institution. Previously, there was no mechanism that allowed making payments over a communications channel without a trusted third party like a financial institution in existence. Take a look