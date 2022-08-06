Top cryptocurrency news on August 6: Bitcoin trades lower, Binance reveals it never owned WazirX, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 18.56 lakh



The global crypto market-cap is $1.10 trillion, a 1.78 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes an 11.22 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.54 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.07 billion, which is 90.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 18.56 lakh, with a dominance of 40.36 percent. This was a 0.35 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.


