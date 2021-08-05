Top cryptocurrency news on August 5: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & crypto assets

Now This

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns to offer crypto SIPs to Indian Tokyo Olympic medalists



Cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns on August 4 announced Bitcoin SIP awards for Indian winners at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Indian Olympic medalists will be entitled to open cryptocurrency SIPs’ worth lakhs on the exchange. The SIP will start from Rs two lakh for gold winner, Rs one lakh for silver, and Rs 50,000 for bronze medalists. The company aims to begin with honoring Mirabai Chanu for bagging a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49 kg category and PV Sindhu, who won the bronze medal after defeating Bing Jiao of China, in badminton to become the first Indian woman with two individual Olympic medals. The amount will be auto-credited to account of the medal winners, which the athletes can later access by completing the KYC. Read more here.