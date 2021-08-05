MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : August 05, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 5: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & crypto assets

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin above $39,772

    Cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on August 5. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.62 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $81.18 billion, which was a 6.4 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins was $63.62 billion – 78.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was at $39,772.86 and its dominance was 45.63 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day. Read more here

  • Big Story

    Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council appoints Gulshan Rai as advisory board member


    The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), part of industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), on August 3 said it has appointed India's first cybersecurity coordinator Gulshan Rai, as its advisory board member. Rai has over 30 years of experience in IT, including e-governance, cybersecurity, and cyber laws. Naveen Surya, advisory board member of IAMAI-BACC said Rai’s “vast experience” would help shape the BACC and lay a “very strong and secure foundation” for the industry. “Rai's appointment is an impetus for the industry, which is at a nascent stage but has bigger dreams,” Surya added. (PTI)

  • Corporate Watch

    Rothschild-backed RIT co-leads funding for crypto platform Aspen Digital


    RIT Capital Partners, the investment trust founded by Jacob Rothschild, is co-leading a $8.8 million funding round for Hong Kong-based crypto investment platform Aspen Digital intended to finance the creation of an online platform that would give wealthy investors a single portal to manage crypto investments, Aspen said in a statement on August 4. Aspen will focus on three areas: allow investors to buy and hold cryptocurrency, invest in yield-generating products such as stablecoin-backed savings accounts, and offer automated strategies comparable to quant strategies employed by many hedge funds. It will also have a research arm aggregating news in the sector and market insights, and would present this to clients so they can see what it could mean for their portfolios. RIT declined comment. (Reuters)

  • Now This

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns to offer crypto SIPs to Indian Tokyo Olympic medalists


    Cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns on August 4 announced Bitcoin SIP awards for Indian winners at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Indian Olympic medalists will be entitled to open cryptocurrency SIPs’ worth lakhs on the exchange. The SIP will start from Rs two lakh for gold winner, Rs one lakh for silver, and Rs 50,000 for bronze medalists. The company aims to begin with honoring Mirabai Chanu for bagging a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49 kg category and PV Sindhu, who won the bronze medal after defeating Bing Jiao of China, in badminton to become the first Indian woman with two individual Olympic medals. The amount will be auto-credited to account of the medal winners, which the athletes can later access by completing the KYC. Read more here.

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

