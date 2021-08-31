MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 31, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs & policy

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $46,808

    Bitcoin trading at $46,808


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 31. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.19 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.08 billion, which makes a 14.10 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.53 billion – 75.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s price is currently $46,808.39 and its dominance is currently 44.46 percent, an increase of 0.78 percent over the day. Read full here

  • Big Story

    Cuba to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies


    Cuba's government has said it would recognise  and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments. A resolution published in the Official Gazette on August 26 said the Central Bank would set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.  The resolution says the Central Bank can authorise the use of cryptocurrencies for reasons of socioeconomic interest but with the state assuring that their operations are controlled. It also explicitly noted that operations could not involve illegal activities. Read more here.

  • What's New?

    Movies, music, sports are carving space in India’s growing NFT market


    When musical biggies Ritviz and Nucleya put up their non-fungible tokens (NFT) on WazirX, a crypto exchange that recently launched an NFT marketplace, the digital collectibles were sold out. Like music, sports, is carving out its space in India’s NFT market. Rario, which claims to be world’s first cricket-based digital collectibles platform, launched its beta version on August 15 and opened a 14-day window for users to place pre-orders. We look at India’s growing NFT market. Read this here.

  • Finance

    Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan, says development bank


    Central American countries are eagerly waiting to see if El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin as parallel legal tender cuts the cost of remittances, an important source of income for millions of people, the region's development bank said. Already approved by the country's legislation, the move takes effect in September. Dante Mossi, executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), said it is a "out of this world experiment" geared at increasing financial inclusion in a region where many people lack access to bank accounts or credit cards, and rely on money sent home from relatives living in the United States. (Reuters)

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.