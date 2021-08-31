Top cryptocurrency news on August 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs & policy

Finance

Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan, says development bank



Central American countries are eagerly waiting to see if El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin as parallel legal tender cuts the cost of remittances, an important source of income for millions of people, the region's development bank said. Already approved by the country's legislation, the move takes effect in September. Dante Mossi, executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), said it is a "out of this world experiment" geared at increasing financial inclusion in a region where many people lack access to bank accounts or credit cards, and rely on money sent home from relatives living in the United States. (Reuters)