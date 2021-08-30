MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 30, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 30: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & policy

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $48,469

    Major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on August 30, with Bitcoin and Ethereum losing more than 3 percent in the last seven days. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a 0.17 percent decline in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has fallen slightly, staying above the $48,000 mark, while Ethereum has slid more than 1 percent. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Well-regulated cryptocurrencies have 'potential future', says Raghuram Rajan


    Crypto currencies, which are yet to gain the status of legal tender in most parts of the world, have a "potential future" if they are well regulated, said Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Even through Rajan sounded optimist about the well-regulated stable coins, he added that it was not clear what fundamentals were backing their valuations other than a "heady environment," with easy monetary policy fuelling all asset prices. Read full here.

  • Invest

    Three secrets for a happy and healthy financial life


    It is important for the women of the household to have an equal say in the household finances, as the spouse. Having similar financial priorities helps in money management. That and other important life lessons here for a robust money box. The last 25 years of being an investor have taught me that good money management is about harmony, balance, and purpose, says Mrin Agarwal. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    Why is everyone talking about Cardano?


    From being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Cardano (ADA) has raced to become third-largest after its price surged touched an all-time high surpassing Binance’s native token, as per market valuation. The cryptocurrency market has been rallying in the last two weeks with the total market capital surging past $2 trillion. Cardano is a proof of stake blockchain and is considered a direct rival of Ethereum and Solana. Its recent price surge came after the upcoming ‘Alonzo’ upgrade was recently announced. Read more here.

