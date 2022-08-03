Top Cryptocurrency News on August 3 : The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin up; Polkadot biggest gainer



Cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on August 3 with the global crypto market cap rising marginally by 0.03 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 5.05 percent to $77.33 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.35 billion, 9.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.90 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19.16 lakh, with a dominance of 41.25 percent. This was a 0.23 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full story here