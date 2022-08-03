Last Updated : August 03, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on August 3 : The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin up; Polkadot biggest gainer
Cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on August 3 with the global crypto market cap rising marginally by 0.03 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 5.05 percent to $77.33 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.35 billion, 9.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.90 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19.16 lakh, with a dominance of 41.25 percent. This was a 0.23 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full story here
Big Story
Trading platform Robinhood lays off nearly a quarter of staff as crypto drops
Robinhood, the trading platform that gained notoriety for allowing amateur stock investors to play the market, is laying off nearly a quarter of its staff – citing economic conditions and the crash of the cryptocurrency market. The news it was slashing 23% of its staff came as the company posted a 44% decline in revenues on slumping trading activity, in a surprise earnings report that came one day earlier than scheduled, and sent the company’s shares down more than 3% in extended trading. Read details here
What's brewing
Crypto Scammers Briefly Hack Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Instagram Account
The Instagram account of Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was briefly hacked on Monday. From his Instagram account, the hacker posted a promotional tweet about cryptocurrencies. A link to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account was also attached to his handle. The post praised Musk for giving three Bitcoins as a gift. Although Khan, a former Pakistan cricketer, has not yet issued an official statement, his supporters and party members have urged everyone to avoid the Instagram account and refrain from commenting on any photos. Take a look