Last Updated : August 29, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 29: Major stories on CryptoPunk, Bitcoin in Afghanistan and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Solana surges over 9%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 0.46 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.21 billion, which makes a 15.38 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Ethereum NFT CryptoPunks hit $1 billion in total sales

    A 10,000-strong collection of Ethereum-based NFTs, CryptoPunks, surpassed $1 billion in sales, making it the second NFT project to hit the billion-dollar mark after NFT game Axie Infinity surpassed that level on August 8, according to NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam.io.

  • Top Story

    Bitcoin investment in Afghanistan soar amid turmoil

    Crypto investment, mainly the Bitcoin adoption, has shot up in Afghanistan over the last year amid economic turmoil brought about by the Taliban, ANI reported citing a report by the South Asian Democratic Forum (SADF).

  • Expert Speaks

    Bitcoin may hit $1 million by 2030 and $100 million by 2035

    Bitcoin may hit $1 million before this decade is over and a whopping $100 million by 2035, Boston-based investment giant Fidelity Group said in a webinar, Bitcoin Exchange Guide reported.

