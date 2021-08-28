MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 28, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 28: Major stories on first crypto ATM, Bitcoin decentralised exchange and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at over $49,000

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 4.87 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.97 billion, which makes a 1.90 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    First cryptocurrency ATM opened in Honduras

    The first cryptocurrency ATM in Honduras opened this week as Bitcoin backers sought to spur demand for virtual assets after neighbouring El Salvador became the first country to establish Bitcoin as legal tender, Reuters reported.

  • Big Story

    Jack Dorsey's Square building decentralised Bitcoin Exchange

    Square's CEO Jack Dorsey revealed the direction of a new Bitcoin-centric division called TBD which is building an open platform to create a decentralised exchange for Bitcoin. "We’ve determined [TBD’s] direction: help us build an open platform to create a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin,” Dorsey, also CEO of Twitter, tweeted.

  • Global Watch

    Cuba to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies

    Cuba’s government has said that it would recognise — and regulate — cryptocurrencies for payments on the island. A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank would set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba, AP reported.

