Top cryptocurrency news on August 27: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs and hacks

Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned



Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the $610 million stolen this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack. In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for $33 million in stablecoin tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. The network said it was in talks with tether about unfreezing those funds. Read details here.

