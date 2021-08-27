MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 27, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 27: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs and hacks

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $47,325

    Bitcoin trading at $47,325


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.02 trillion, a 3.31 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.08 billion, which makes a 1.82 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $87.88 billion – 79.11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,325.84 and its dominance is currently 44.08 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned


    Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the $610 million stolen this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack. In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for $33 million in stablecoin tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. The network said it was in talks with tether about unfreezing those funds. Read details here.

  • Big Story

    Visa joins NFT frenzy, purchases a CryptoPunk for $150,000


    Visa has joined the NFT frenzy, after purchasing a "CryptoPunk" for nearly $150,000 in ethereum. CryptoPunks are a set of 10,000 pixel-art images, with each being a uniquely generated character, made by Larva Labs in 2017. Digital asset platform Anchorage helped Visa acquire CryptoPunk 7610. Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at Visa, on August 23 said CryptoPunks have "quickly become a cultural icon for the crypto community". Read more here.

  • Weekly Wrap

    All that transpired in cryptocurrency last week


    From altcoins surging way past the cryptocurrency market formen Bitcoin and Ethereum to crypto adoption in India is exponentially growing, with the country ranking second, succeeded by Vietnam, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's clarification that the government’s stand on cryptocurrency is that the area has a lot of potential in terms of fuelling the country’s fintech sector - all you need to know. Read full here.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.