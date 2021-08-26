MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : August 26, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 26: Major stories on Bitcoin, Binance & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $48,775

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on August26. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 1.09 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.15 billion, which makes a 4.97 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $89.26 billion – 78.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,775.31 and its dominance is currently 43.89 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Major crypto exchange Binance to step up anti-money laundering checks


    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that it was bringing in stricter customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect. It has been under pressure in recent months from regulators across the world, concerned over the use of crypto to launder money and lax consumer protection. Binance said on its website that users would, with immediate effect, have to complete a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to withdraw funds, cancel orders and close positions. (Reuters)

  • Big Story

    Binance hires Greg Monahan as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer


    Binance, a blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider said it has appointed Greg Monahan, former US Treasury Criminal Investigator, as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO). Monahan has nearly 30 years of credited government service, a majority of which as a US Treasury Criminal Investigator, responsible for tax, money laundering and other related financial crime investigations. He has led complex international investigations that have resulted in the takedown of some of the most prolific cybercriminals, nation-state actors and terrorist organisations, a statement said. (PTI)

  • Around the World

    St Kitts and Nevis Cricket Team Partners with Sports Blockchain Platform


    The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, a cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League, has partnered with Ragefan for a multi-year strategic collaboration that will boost fan engagement by launching fan tokens that will offer supporters exclusive content, rewards and experiences. The tokens will be made available on Ragefan's "Fanpad" for holders of $Rage. It becomes the first team in the Caribbean Premier League to launch fan tokens along with non-fungible tokens. (PRNewswire/PTI)

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

