Top Cryptocurrency News on August 25: Ether up 3% ahead of merge, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.99 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in green early on August 25. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, a 1.33 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $65.33 billion, which makes a 7.59 percent decrease over the previous day. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $4.70 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $59.82 billion, accounting for 91.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.99 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.73 percent, a fall of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Bitcoin ETFs: Passive investing in the world’s premier cryptocurrency

For traditional market investors, cryptocurrencies can be overwhelming on account of the volatility in their prices and fast-changing sentiments that can result in swift profits or losses. However, given the rising levels of crypto adoption and the importance of cryptocurrencies in a Web3 future, an increasing number of investors are raring to participate in this asset class. Exchange traded funds (ETFs), which track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset, offer the best of both worlds. A few Bitcoin ETFs that have cropped up allow access to cryptocurrencies without the hassle of storing or securing crypto tokens through an online or hardware wallet. Read details here

