Top cryptocurrency news on August 24: Coinstore introduces futures credit feature, Chingari launches video NFT and more

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on August 24. The global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion, a 0.08 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.58 billion, which makes a 0.05 percent increase over the previous day. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $5.32 billion, 7.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.29 billion, accounting for 91.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.86 percent, a fall of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.
Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinstore.com has launched its futures credit feature which will allow investors to increase their crypto holdings without actually using their funds. This will benefit investors who prefer to buy and hold digital assets for longer periods to further capitalise on market movements. Read details here.