Last Updated : August 22, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, Solana and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin over $48,000

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 0.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.43 billion, which makes a 1.24 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Crackdown

    China's central bank supports 'zero tolerance' of cryptocurrency

    China's central bank - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) took note of the advisory sent by Shenzhen branch to show zero tolerance to cryptocurrencies, a report in The Times of India said.

  • Big Story

    More than 70,000 ETH has been burned after update

    The total amount of Ethereum coins burned—removed from the network’s circulation—has now topped 71,000 ETH, or $221.5 million after transaction fee-burning update, EIP-1559, came into effect on August 5 as part of London Hard fork, cryptocurrency website Decrypt reported.

  • Record Highs

    Solana sets new all-time high

    Solana has set new all-time highs over the last few days, as the SOL token briefly touched a record high of $78.63 in the early hours of August 21 UTC, according to crypto data aggregator Nomics.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.