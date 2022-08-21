Top cryptocurrency news on August 21: Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh; Samsung, Alphabet invest in blockchain and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 21. The global crypto market cap reached $1.01 trillion, down 0.12 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume stood at $72.78 billion, down 19.89 percent from the previous day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.15 billion, which is 7.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $76.48 billion, 105.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 40.15 percent, an increase of 0.45 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Samsung, Alphabet, BlackRock among 40 firms investing in blockchain and crypto

Electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet and investment management firm BlackRock were among the biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency firms between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata. According to statistics shared by Blockdata, 40 major firms invested in blockchain and crypto industry companies during the period. With 13 investments, Samsung was the most active investor, followed by UOB with seven, Citigroup with six, and Goldman Sachs with five.

