Last Updated : August 21, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 21: Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh; Samsung, Alphabet invest in blockchain and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 21. The global crypto market cap reached $1.01 trillion, down 0.12 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume stood at $72.78 billion, down 19.89 percent from the previous day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.15 billion, which is 7.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $76.48 billion, 105.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 40.15 percent, an increase of 0.45 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
Samsung, Alphabet, BlackRock among 40 firms investing in blockchain and crypto
Electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet and investment management firm BlackRock were among the biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency firms between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata. According to statistics shared by Blockdata, 40 major firms invested in blockchain and crypto industry companies during the period. With 13 investments, Samsung was the most active investor, followed by UOB with seven, Citigroup with six, and Goldman Sachs with five. Read details here
NFT Buzz
Bored Ape Yacht club NFTs ethereum floor price drops to 8-month low
The ethereum floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection has dropped to its lowest since the start of the year amid a continued slump in the non-fungible token market and wider crypto market crash. At 65.68 ETH, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs has fallen to levels not seen since January 2, 2022. According to data from CoinGecko, it has been on a downtrend since reaching an all-time high of 153.7 ETH on May 1. BAYC remains the biggest NFT collection by market capitalisation at 656,800 ETH—just above its nearest rival, CryptoPunks, with a total market cap of 655,000 ETH and floor price of 65.5 ETH. Take a look