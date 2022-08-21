Top cryptocurrency news on August 21: Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh; Samsung, Alphabet invest in blockchain and more

NFT Buzz

Bored Ape Yacht club NFTs ethereum floor price drops to 8-month low



The ethereum floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection has dropped to its lowest since the start of the year amid a continued slump in the non-fungible token market and wider crypto market crash. At 65.68 ETH, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs has fallen to levels not seen since January 2, 2022. According to data from CoinGecko, it has been on a downtrend since reaching an all-time high of 153.7 ETH on May 1. BAYC remains the biggest NFT collection by market capitalisation at 656,800 ETH—just above its nearest rival, CryptoPunks, with a total market cap of 655,000 ETH and floor price of 65.5 ETH. Take a look