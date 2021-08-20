Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & fundraising

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading at $47,125



Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 5.76 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.08 billion, which makes a 6.76 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $91.46 billion – 78.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s price is currently $47,125.70 and its dominance is currently 43.61 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day.. Read full here.

