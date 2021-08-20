MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : August 20, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & fundraising

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $47,125

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 5.76 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.08 billion, which makes a 6.76 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $91.46 billion – 78.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s price is currently $47,125.70 and its dominance is currently 43.61 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day.. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises $263 million at $4.1 billion valuation


    Austrian cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda said on Tuesday it had raised $263 million at a valuation of $4.1 billion in a funding round led by Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. The new round more than triples the broker's valuation from March, when it raised $170 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures, LeadBlock Partners, and Jump Capital also invested in the current round. Bitpanda, which currently has 3 million users and a presence in eight European countries, plans to aggressively expand into other countries this year. (Reuters)

  • Corporate Watch

    First blockchain merger: MATIC, HEZ to integrate into Polygon ecosystem


    In a first-ever crypto token merger, two native tokens MATIC and HEZ will be merged as Ethereum scaling project Polygon (formerly Matic Network) has acquired Hermez Network — a zero-knowledge (ZK)-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution for $250 million, Polygon announced on August 13. As part of the deal, Hermez will be fully merged with Polygon with the new name “Polygon Hermez” along with its 26 members of staff who will join the Polygon’s team. Read more here.

  • What's New?

    What a $600m heist tells us about the future of crypto (MC PRO)


    Crypto land has been transfixed this week by a brazen and deeply strange heist of about $600m. It has been a cinematic experience, the new-age version of a bank robbery flick, replete with a colourful thief, a squad of digital vigilantes, and any number of armchair detectives watching it all play out in real-time. This kind of drama is uniquely crypto. Industry intervention over hacking has raised questions for digital asset enthusiasts. Read details here.

