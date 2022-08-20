Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Bitcoin at Rs 18 lakh, ApeCoin drops 15% as gaming coins plunge, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.04 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story ApeCoin, STEPN drop 15% as gaming, Metaverse tokens plunge

Gaming and metaverse tokens are among the biggest bleeders over the last 24 hours, including ApeCoin and STEPN. ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, has dropped more than 15% over the last day per data from CoinMarketCap, with a total weekly plunge of 23%. APE, which will power the upcoming Otherside metaverse game, has been especially volatile since its March launch. Read details here

Gaming and metaverse tokens are among the biggest bleeders over the last 24 hours, including ApeCoin and STEPN. ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, has dropped more than 15% over the last day per data from CoinMarketCap, with a total weekly plunge of 23%. APE, which will power the upcoming Otherside metaverse game, has been especially volatile since its March launch.